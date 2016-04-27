FxWirePro: ASX200 Faces Strong Support Around 5200, Good to Buy at Dips

Major resistance - 5300

Major Support - 5200 (7 day EMA)

ASX200 has recovered after making a low of 5207 yesterday. It is currently trading at 5270.

has recovered after making a low of 5207 yesterday. It is currently trading at 5270. Short term trend is slightly bullish as long as support 5200 holds.

On the higher side any break above 5300 will take the index to 5330/5375.

The major intraday support is around 5250 and any break below major support 5200/5150.



It is good to buy at dips around 5230-35 SL around 5200 for the TP of 5300/5330.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









