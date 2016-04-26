XAUUSD
Analytics & Forecasts

XAUUSD

26 April 2016, 13:33
Wasim Zayed
Wasim Zayed
0
60
#FOMC statement today might release the #XAUUSD out of the cage. #FX #Forex #USD
Files:
GOLDDaily.png  67 kb
##XAUUSD #USD #FOMC