Reuters Survey: Japan Companies Not in Favour of Further Negative Rates
Analytics & Forecasts

Reuters Survey: Japan Companies Not in Favour of Further Negative Rates

21 April 2016, 06:08
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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Reuters Survey: Japan Companies Not in Favour of Further Negative Rates

The latest Japanese Corporate Survey conducted by Reuters raises doubts over BOJ’s negative interest rates policy.

Key findings:

78% said they were not in favour of further negative rates

"Monetary policy has reached its limit," wrote a manager at a chemicals company. "Easing policy further would only reduce trust in Japanese government debt."

510 big and mid-size firms polled, although not all responded.

(Market News Provided by FXstreet)



#Reuters Survey, Japan companies, not in favour of further negative rates