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Reuters Survey: Japan Companies Not in Favour of Further Negative Rates
The latest Japanese Corporate Survey conducted by Reuters raises doubts over BOJ’s negative interest rates policy.
Key findings:
78% said they were not in favour of further negative rates
"Monetary policy has reached its limit," wrote a manager at a chemicals company. "Easing policy further would only reduce trust in Japanese government debt."
510 big and mid-size firms polled, although not all responded.
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)