Reuters Survey: Japan Companies Not in Favour of Further Negative Rates

The latest Japanese Corporate Survey conducted by Reuters raises doubts over BOJ’s negative interest rates policy.



Key findings:



78% said they were not in favour of further negative rates



"Monetary policy has reached its limit," wrote a manager at a chemicals company. "Easing policy further would only reduce trust in Japanese government debt."



510 big and mid-size firms polled, although not all responded.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)









