Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

21 April 2016, 02:11
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
102

Pivot Points

Daily



Last Updated: Apr 21, 3:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.112781.122561.125981.132341.135761.142121.1519
USD/JPY107.246108.364109.095109.482110.213110.6111.718
GBP/USD1.418921.427181.429951.435441.438211.44371.45196
USD/CHF0.94230.955330.963530.968360.976560.981390.99442
EUR/CHF1.08171.088881.093271.096061.100451.103241.11042
AUD/USD0.767080.773320.776280.779560.782520.78580.79204
USD/CAD1.238261.2521.258581.265741.272321.279481.29322
NZD/USD0.68430.692010.694650.699720.702360.707430.71514
EUR/GBP0.778050.783280.785540.788510.790770.793740.79897
EUR/JPY122.378123.172123.609123.966124.403124.76125.554
GBP/JPY153.769155.454156.415157.139158.1158.824160.509
CHF/JPY111.356112.259112.594113.162113.497114.065114.968
GBP/CHF1.354151.371931.382231.389711.400011.407491.42527
USD/SEK7.907288.002858.061388.098428.156958.193998.28956
USD/NOK8.00858.06598.08898.12338.14638.18078.2381
EUR/AUD1.420951.43671.442711.452451.458461.46821.48395
EUR/CAD1.394051.413851.421391.433651.441191.453451.47325
AUD/CAD0.973290.980330.982990.987370.990030.994411.00145
AUD/JPY82.89784.11484.85185.33186.06886.54887.765
CAD/JPY83.37184.89785.83586.42387.36187.94989.475

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.