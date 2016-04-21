Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

21 April 2016, 02:09
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
124

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Apr 21, 3:00 am +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.128371.129231.129681.130091.130541.130951.13181
USD/JPY109.54109.684109.768109.828109.912109.972110.116
GBP/USD1.431981.432721.433111.433461.433851.43421.43494
USD/CHF0.969890.970550.970860.971210.971520.971870.97253
EUR/CHF1.096991.097341.097491.097691.097841.098041.09839
AUD/USD0.777870.778880.77940.779890.780410.78090.78191
USD/CAD1.262381.263531.264051.264681.26521.265831.26698
NZD/USD0.695320.696370.696880.697420.697930.698470.69952
EUR/GBP0.787420.787840.788040.788260.788460.788680.7891
EUR/JPY123.817123.968124.063124.119124.214124.27124.421
GBP/JPY157.06157.249157.365157.438157.554157.627157.816
CHF/JPY112.744112.901112.995113.058113.152113.215113.372
GBP/CHF1.390831.391541.391881.392251.392591.392961.39367
USD/SEK8.11478.118448.120158.122188.123898.125928.12966
USD/NOK8.1018.10678.10928.11248.11498.11818.1238
EUR/AUD1.445051.446861.447811.448671.449621.450481.45229
EUR/CAD1.426461.427891.428551.429321.429981.430751.43218
AUD/CAD0.985140.985790.986070.986440.986720.987090.98774
AUD/JPY85.29785.47685.58285.65585.76185.83486.013
CAD/JPY86.46986.64486.74886.81986.92386.99487.169

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.