‘Brexit’ may knock 25% off sterling: Hedge fund CEO

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Sterling may lose one-quarter of its value if the U.K. votes to leave the European Union in its upcoming referendum, the head of a top London hedge fund told CNBC. "If there's a 'Brexit,' the currency is going to fall a great deal from here; so estimates range, but 25 percent is a possible estimate," Jonathan Martin, CEO and chief risk officer of London-based Markham Rae, told CNBC on Tuesday at the Investors Choice Awards. On June 23, the U.K. public will vote on whether the country should remain a member of the EU or go its own way — a so-called Brexit. Sterling fell by around 4 percent against ... READ MORE