GBP/JPY Hits Fresh Session Highs, Re-Takes 157

The cross in the GBP/JPY bounces-off daily lows and tries to recover lost ground somewhat following the release of weak UK labour market report.



GBP/JPY eyes 157



The GBP/JPY pair now drops 0.23% to 156.87, hitting fresh session highs. The GBP/JPY cross dipped to 156.33 lows, witnessing a knee-jerk downward spike on the release of disappointing UK jobs numbers, before finding some fresh bids at the last and now attempt a minor-recovery in a bid to conquer 157 barrier.



The UK jobless claims change for March jumped to 6,700 from -9,300, while the unemployment rate remained at 5.1% in February. Average weekly earnings excluding bonuses for February stayed at 2.2% for February and the gauge including bonuses worsened from 2.1% to 1.8%.



While on the other hand, the USD/JPY pair keeps wavering around 109 handle, largely unperturbed by lower European stocks as well oil prices. Moreover, S&P’s affirmation of Japan’s ratings at A+ and outlook at stable also failed to boost the JPY bulls.



GBP/JPY Levels to consider



The pair has an immediate resistance at 157 (round number) and from there to 157.71 (two-week tops). On the flip side, support is seen at 156 (psychological levels) below which it could extend losses to towards 155.23 (1h 100-SMA).



(Market News Provided by FXstreet)









