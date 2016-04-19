ECB Preview: Clash of Titans in Sea of Words

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Verbal ping-pong is to be heard at the Frankfurt press conference this Thursday, as monetary super weapons were launched just a month ago and the monetary conditions including inflation and credit outlook are rather positive. After the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered massive policy easing in March, the April Governing Council meeting this Thursday is expected to turn into a battlefield of words for both ECB President Mario Draghi and Vice-President Vitor Constancio. With the basic macroeconomic framework pretty much unchanged from the last meeting in March, there are a number of reasons to ... READ MORE