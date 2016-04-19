Three Forecasts on Oil and One Accurate Prediction

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Covering the boldest of bullish and bearish forecasts on Oil so far, only one company’s forecasts have been right on target. The Doha failed oil negotiations clearly was the big market moving event this week. In what would have otherwise been a slow start to the week with economic data staying largely quiet, the Sunday’s Doha talks however set into motion various markets. Oil futures, both Brent, and WTI gapped lower, the yen surged while gold’s moves were limited. Crude oil, which turned bullish just a week ago, is now on shaky grounds as to what will happen next. The uncertainty in the oil markets has also seen widely divided opinions ... READ MORE