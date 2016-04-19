Here's What Would Happen if No One Paid Taxes

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For most of us, taxes are a simple but mind-numbing chore: You dust off your TurboTax login, you type the numbers into the little boxes, and a seemingly random number is generated telling you how much you owe or how much you get back. It's routine enough that most people do it without thinking, save for those who refuse to give the government money for reasons of conscience and the One Percenters who hide their money in offshore accounts. But as people prepare to shoot their debts electronically over to the IRS this Monday, it seems like the government has placed a pretty large amount of trust in ordinary citizens. What if the nation ... READ MORE