ASX200 Faces Resistance at 200 Day MA, Break Above Atrgets 5225/5275

Major resistance - 5158 (200 day MA)

ASX200 has made a high of 5158 yesterday and slightly declined from that level. It is currently trading at 5148.

The index should close above 5158 (200 day MA) for further trend reversal .On the higher side any break above 5158 will take the index to 5200/5225/5275.

The major support is around 5065 and any break below major support 5065 will drag the index down till 5020/4960/4920/4900 in short term.The minor support is around 5100.



It is good to buy above 5158 with SL around 5100 for the TP of 5225/5275





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









