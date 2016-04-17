Virtual To Real Dollar- Tour May'2016

Every month HotForex arranging this promotion offer for all clients to win real dollar from demo contest. THE HOTFOREX ‘VIRTUAL TO REAL’ DEMO CONTEST is "One Month" length program. Anyone can participate in this program. This program is a platform to learn forex trading, develop your trading skills, prove your trading strategy and grow confident about your trading power without invest your own money. Your performance can bring real dollar for you which will be your primary asset to start live trading to grow more in the forex market.

The HotForex ‘Virtual to Real’ Demo Contest is a contest only held on demo accounts. Therefore, there is no monetary risk for the participants but the cash prizes awaiting the winners are real ! Furthermore, by offering this demo contest HotForex allow clients to master their trading skills with no risk but also get real money prizes!

What prize are waiting for you in demo contest, see with all the details:

Length of each round – 1 Month

Total Prizes per round – 3,500 USD

1st Prize $2,000 Credited in a Live Account

2nd Prize $1,000 Credited in a Live account

3rd Prize $500 Credited in a Live Account

Initial Virtual Deposit - 10,000

You are most welcome to join this Demo Contest. Wish you all the success in your forex trading life.

Registration for demo contest: Demo Contest