UK Market Insight: Mediocre Wages, Muted Retail Reflect Brexit Woes

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The UK economy appears to have lost some steam at the start of 2016, as the country is slowly approaching the June 23 EU referendum. The plebiscite is viewed as one of the most significant post-war political events in the UK, and a considerable risk to short-term economic stability. The most recent commercial surveys and hard data have been indicating that businesses across the country have been on the offensive ahead of the EU vote. An increased level of uncertainty about the future of the UK within the EU is weighing down on investment and new hiring intentions. Therefore, the coming week is ... READ MORE