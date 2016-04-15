Gold Forms Head and Shoulder Pattern, Break Below $1213 Targets $1160/$1140

Pattern Formed- Head and Shoulder Pattern

Neck line - $1213

Gold has formed clear Head and Shoulder pattern with Head at year high around $1284.40 with left shoulder around $1263 and right shoulder around same level $1262.60.

Neck line is around $1213 which is major support and break below will drag the commodity till $1160/$1141 (200 day MA)

On the upside major resistance is at $1263(shoulder level) and break above targets $1282/$1284.The yellow metal minor resistance around $1243 and break above will take the gold till $1257/$1263.

Major bullishness can be seen only above $1284.



It is good to sell below $1213 with SL around $1231 for the TP of $1160/$1140





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









