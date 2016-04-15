Gold Forms Head and Shoulder Pattern, Break Below $1213 Targets $1160/$1140
Analytics & Forecasts

Gold Forms Head and Shoulder Pattern, Break Below $1213 Targets $1160/$1140

15 April 2016, 09:27
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
146

Gold Forms Head and Shoulder Pattern, Break Below $1213 Targets $1160/$1140

  • Pattern Formed- Head and Shoulder Pattern 
  • Neck line - $1213 
  • Gold has formed clear Head and Shoulder pattern with Head at year high around $1284.40 with left shoulder around $1263 and right shoulder around same level  $1262.60. 
  • Neck line is around $1213 which is major support and break below will drag the  commodity till $1160/$1141 (200 day MA) 
  • On the upside major resistance is at $1263(shoulder level) and break above targets $1282/$1284.The yellow metal minor resistance around $1243 and break above will take the gold till $1257/$1263. 
  • Major bullishness can be seen only above $1284.

It is good to sell below $1213 with SL around $1231 for the TP of $1160/$1140

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



#Gold Forms Head and Shoulder Pattern, Break Below $1213, Targets $1160/$1140