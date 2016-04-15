GBP/JPY Surrenders Gains, Trades Below 155.00

GBP/JPY now trades largely unchanged on the day around 154.90 after having ran into offers around 155.31 levels.



Trades around hourly 50-MA



The cross is currently trading around its hourly 50-MA level. Moderate weakness in the major Asian equity markets and signs of similar weakness in the European equity futures is keeping Yen well bid in early Europe.



Meanwhile, a tie between ‘leave’ vote and ‘stay vote’ highlighted by latest Brexit polls is also keeping a lid on GBP gains. Consequently, the cross is looking to cut through hourly 50-MA and take a dip towards hourly 200-MA and 50-MA confluence around 154.55-154.50.



GBP/JPY Technical Levels



A breakdown of immediate support at 154.55-154.50 (hourly 200-MA+ hourly 50-MA) would open doors for a test of 154.00 levels. On the other hand, resistance is seen at 155.31 (daily high), above which prices could test 155.82 (38.2% of 162.58-151.64). A break higher could yield 156.66 (Apr 5 high).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

