Aussie Futures Show Bulls Committed With Uptrend

Preliminary data from the CME Group shows that futures traders continue to add new long-sided business in the 6A contract (AUD/USD) this week, as the Aussie continues its relentless course north, following upbeat Australian employment numbers on Thursday.



The increase in open interest on Thursday, with 2,181 new contracts added in a day in which a bullish outside bar was printed, cements the view that the rise this week, has been yet again, true demand by large players, as the Aussie heads for a second weekly close above 0.77 since first breaching the level mid-March.



Open interest: Buy campaign in AUD/USD throughout the week



The increase in open interest on Thursday follows four straight days of open interest increases, these being 0.5k, 2.9k, 4.5k and 2.5k from Monday to Thursday respectively, in a week where the pair has made a solid move from mid 75 all the way towards the 7750 area. The overall net change in open interest this week alone stands at around 10k new contracts, suggesting that risks remain to the upside as additional long positions looking to get paid are built.



Note, if instead of an increase in open interest in the 6A contract this week, we had witnessed negative readings on this front, that would suggest a withdrawal of liquidity or period of distribution, in which the aim by institutions tends to be the closing of long-held positions. In other words, a rise in price via a reduction in open interest readings does not carry commitment by market players, instead tends to be a manipulated move to either enter a phase of market accumulation to short the market at the best possible price for what may be a potential build up of a sell campaign.



(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

