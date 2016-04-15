FxWirePro: USD/SGD Hovers Around Key Resistance at 1.3628, Retail Sales Data Eye

USD/SGD is currently trading around 1.3617 marks.

is currently trading around 1.3617 marks. It made intraday high at 1.3657 and low at 1.3611 levels.

Intraday bias remains neutral till the time pair holds initial resistance at 1.3628 levels.

A sustained close above 1.3628 tests key resistances at 1.3772/ 1.3817/ 1.3842 marks respectively.

A daily close below 1.3543 will drag the parity down towards 1.3415/1.3318/1.3302 levels.

Singapore will release retail sales data within few minutes. Market anticipates a decrease of 4.5% y/y vs 7.5% previous release.

Important to note here that, 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads down in daily chart and confirms bearish trend.



We prefer to take short position in USD/SGD only below 1.3602, stop loss 1.3668 and target 1.3497/1.3415 levels.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









