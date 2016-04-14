FxWirePro: Negative RBNZ News and Lower Oil Prices Weigh on the Kiwi, Good to Sell NZD/USD Rallies

Kiwi bears retained control amid negative RBNZ news and lower oil prices.

bears retained control amid negative RBNZ news and lower oil prices. RBNZ conducted a probe last month on allegations that the surprise interest rate cut on March 10th was leaked ahead of its official release.

conducted a probe last month on allegations that the surprise interest rate cut on March 10th was leaked ahead of its official release. Earlier today, the central bank confirmed the allegations, but said that there is “no evidence that the OCR leak gave rise to any financial market impact.”

NZD/USD slumped 0.87% to 0.6840, weakness continues to persist as markets digest the RBNZ news.

slumped 0.87% to 0.6840, weakness continues to persist as markets digest the RBNZ news. Broad based USD strength also adds to the bearish pressure on the pair, with the USD index up +0.16% around 95 handle.

US CPI and jobless claims data due today ahead of a slew of China economic releases due for release on Friday will be watched for impact on the pair.

Immediate resistance and support are located at 0.6824 0.6868 (5-DMA) and (4H cloud).



Recommendation: Good to sell rallies around 0.6850, SL: 0.69, TP: 0.6760/0.67





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