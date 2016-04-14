FxWirePro: Negative RBNZ News and Lower Oil Prices Weigh on the Kiwi, Good to Sell NZD/USD Rallies
Analytics & Forecasts

FxWirePro: Negative RBNZ News and Lower Oil Prices Weigh on the Kiwi, Good to Sell NZD/USD Rallies

14 April 2016, 06:50
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
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FxWirePro: Negative RBNZ News and Lower Oil Prices Weigh on the Kiwi, Good to Sell NZD/USD Rallies

  • Kiwi bears retained control amid negative RBNZ news and lower oil prices.  
  • RBNZ conducted a probe last month on allegations that the surprise interest rate cut on March 10th was leaked ahead of its official release. 
  • Earlier today, the central bank confirmed the allegations, but said that there is “no evidence that the OCR leak gave rise to any financial market impact.”  
  • NZD/USD slumped 0.87% to 0.6840, weakness continues to persist as markets digest the RBNZ news. 
  • Broad based USD strength also adds to the bearish pressure on the pair, with the USD index up +0.16% around 95 handle. 
  • US CPI and jobless claims data due today ahead of a slew of China economic releases due for release on Friday will be watched for impact on the pair. 
  • Immediate resistance and support are located at 0.6824 0.6868 (5-DMA) and (4H cloud).

Recommendation: Good to sell rallies around 0.6850, SL: 0.69, TP: 0.6760/0.67 

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



#Fxwirepro, Negative RBNZ News and Lower Oil Prices Weigh on the Kiwi, Good to Sell Nzd/usd Rallies