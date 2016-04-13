FXWIREPRO: EUR/SEK Breaks Key Support at 9.2050, Good to Sell on Rallies

EUR/SEK is currently trading around 9.1843 levels.

is currently trading around 9.1843 levels. It made intraday high at 9.2074 and low at 9.1792 levels.

Intraday bias remains bearish for the moment.

A current down fall 9.2630 will likely to take the parity down towards key support at 9.1407 marks.

On the other side, reversal from key support will take the parity up towards 9.2050/9.2630/9.3515 marks.



We prefer to take short position in EUR/SEK at 9.1850, stop loss 9.2050 and target 9.1407 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









