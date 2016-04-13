FXWIREPRO: EUR/SEK Breaks Key Support at 9.2050, Good to Sell on Rallies
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: EUR/SEK Breaks Key Support at 9.2050, Good to Sell on Rallies

13 April 2016, 11:02
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
112

FXWIREPRO: EUR/SEK Breaks Key Support at 9.2050, Good to Sell on Rallies

  • EUR/SEK is currently trading around 9.1843 levels. 
  • It made intraday high at 9.2074 and low at 9.1792 levels. 
  • Intraday bias remains bearish for the moment. 
  • A current down fall 9.2630 will likely to take the parity down towards key support at 9.1407 marks. 
  • On the other side, reversal from key support will take the parity up towards 9.2050/9.2630/9.3515 marks.

We prefer to take short position in EUR/SEK at 9.1850, stop loss 9.2050 and target 9.1407 marks.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



#Fxwirepro, Good to Sell on Rallies, Eursek, Breaks Key Support at 9.2050