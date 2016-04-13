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FXWIREPRO: EUR/SEK Breaks Key Support at 9.2050, Good to Sell on Rallies
- EUR/SEK is currently trading around 9.1843 levels.
- It made intraday high at 9.2074 and low at 9.1792 levels.
- Intraday bias remains bearish for the moment.
- A current down fall 9.2630 will likely to take the parity down towards key support at 9.1407 marks.
- On the other side, reversal from key support will take the parity up towards 9.2050/9.2630/9.3515 marks.
We prefer to take short position in EUR/SEK at 9.1850, stop loss 9.2050 and target 9.1407 marks.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com