FXWIREPRO: AUD/JPY Extends Gains Above 10-Dma at 83.50, Stay Long

Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-AUD-JPY-bounces-off-strong-trendline-support-at-8075-good-to-buy-dips-192968) has hit all targets.

The pair extended its winning streak into a fourth day today as the bulls were bolstered by improved risk appetite post strong China’s exports and imports data.

Weakness in the Japanese currency against its American counterpart also contributes to the upside in the cross.

Technicals on daily charts are supportive for further upside in the pair. Momentum studies are still bullish.

The pair has broken above 10-DMA resistance at 83.50, which is now strong support on the downside ahead of 83.29 (session lows).

Upside finds resistance at 84 and then 84.12 (Jan 7th highs) and further above at 84.22 (Jan 27th highs).



Recommendation: Book partial profits, raise stops to 83.50, target 84.20/30





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