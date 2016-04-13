FXWIREPRO: AUD/USD Spikes Above 0.77 Handle on Upbeat Chinese Exports Data, Momentum Bullish

Aussies bulls received fresh impetus from stronger than expected Chinese trade data.

bulls received fresh impetus from stronger than expected Chinese trade data. Data showed imports picking-up pace in Australia’s biggest export destination, highlighting improved Chinese external demand.

AUD/USD spikes through 0.77 handle post data, hit fresh monthly highs at 0.7716 and has pared some gains to currently trade at 0.77 levels.

spikes through 0.77 handle post data, hit fresh monthly highs at 0.7716 and has pared some gains to currently trade at 0.77 levels. Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-AUD-USD-breaks-strong-trendline-resistance-at-07595-targets-077-192963) has almost hit final target.

Focus remains on the US retail sales and PPI releases due later today for fresh direction along with Thursday’s inflation report.



Recommendation: Book partial profits, raise stops to 0.7650, target 0.7770





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









