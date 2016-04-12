FXWIREPRO: Swedish Crown Hits Fresh Four-Week High of 9.2079 Crowns Per Euro After Better-Than-expected Inflation Data

EUR/SEK is currently trading around 9.2248 levels.

is currently trading around 9.2248 levels. It made intraday high at 9.2630 and low at 9.2079 levels.

Today Sweden released CPI data with positive numbers at 0.5% m/m vs 0.3% m/m previous release.

Intraday bias remains bearish till the time pair holds key resistance at 9.2630 levels.

Initial support and resistance levels are seen at 9.2050 and 9.3519 marks.



We prefer to take short position in EUR/SEK only below 9.2068, stop loss 9.2392 and target 9.2050 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









