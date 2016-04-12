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FXWIREPRO: Swedish Crown Hits Fresh Four-Week High of 9.2079 Crowns Per Euro After Better-Than-expected Inflation Data
- EUR/SEK is currently trading around 9.2248 levels.
- It made intraday high at 9.2630 and low at 9.2079 levels.
- Today Sweden released CPI data with positive numbers at 0.5% m/m vs 0.3% m/m previous release.
- Intraday bias remains bearish till the time pair holds key resistance at 9.2630 levels.
- Initial support and resistance levels are seen at 9.2050 and 9.3519 marks.
We prefer to take short position in EUR/SEK only below 9.2068, stop loss 9.2392 and target 9.2050 marks.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com