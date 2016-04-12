US: Import Prices and Small Business Optimism in the Limelight - TDS

Research Team at TDS, suggests that in the US import prices and small business optimism make up a limited data calendar for Tuesday.



Key Quotes



“TD has forecasted a 1.5% m/m increase in the Import Price Index for March, which would slow the decline in import prices to 4.6% from 6.1% y/y (market: 1.0% m/m, -4.8% y/y).



The NFIB Small Business Optimism is expected to halt its decline and rebound slightly to 93.5 in March, with TD positioned just above the market at 93.6.



Regional Fed Presidents Harker, Williams and Lacker are all due to speak today.”





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