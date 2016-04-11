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FXWIREPRO: GBP/JPY Faces Strong Resistance at 154.80, Good to Buy at Dips
- Major resistance – 154.80 (3 W EMA)
- Minor support -153.25
- The pair has jumped till 154.22 on Friday and declined from that level. It is currently trading around 153.34.
- Short term trend is slightly weak as long as resistance 154.80 holds. Any break above 154.80 will take the pair till next level 155.80/157.10/158 in short term.
- On the lower side major support is around 151.50 and break below targets 150/148.40.
- Short term bearish invalidation only above 158 level.
It is good to buy at dips around 153.65-70 with SL around 153.25 for the TP of 154.80/155.80
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com