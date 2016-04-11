BoE and Fed Speakers Amongst Market Movers This Week – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank, suggests that several Fed members are due to speak this week.



Key Quotes



“While Yellen's last speech has already set the stage, as she put more weight on the downside than upside risks to her outlook, we will listen in particular to what Jerome H. Powell (voter, neutral) has to say on Thursday, as it is a long time since we heard from him. Also Fed's Dudley (voter, dove), who speaks this afternoon, could be interesting. Otherwise focus this week in the US market is on retail sales on Wednesday and CPI figures on Thursday.



In the UK, the most important event is the Bank of England (BoE) meeting on Thursday. We expect the BoE to maintain the Bank Rate and stock of purchased assets unchanged at 0.50% and GBP375bn, respectively.



In the euro area, the calendar is extremely light in terms of data releases. In our view, one of the only interesting events is the release of euro area industrial production for February on Wednesday.”





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