8 Things Everyone Ought To Know About Inflation

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We always hear how important the inflation is. The higher inflation the better for us. I never liked this idea of higher prices being better for me. In this article I want to tell you what inflation does to the economy and you. In economics, inflation is a rise in the general level of prices of goods and services in an economy over a period of time. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services. In modern days inflation is a major weapon used by central bankers to fight economic fluctuations in the short run. Governments never anticipate anything. The economic well-being of a taxpayer ...READ MORE