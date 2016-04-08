FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Faces Minor Resistance Around 0.8970, Good to Sell on Rallies
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Faces Minor Resistance Around 0.8970, Good to Sell on Rallies

8 April 2016, 08:52
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
93

FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Faces Minor Resistance Around 0.8970, Good to Sell on Rallies

  • Minor resistance 0.8970 
  • Major support -0.8850 
  • The pair has slightly recovered after making a low of 0.8872. It is currently trading around 0.88835. 
  • Intraday trend is weak as long as resistance 0.8970 holds. 
  • Any break above0.8970 will take the pair to next level 0.9020/0.9060. 
  • On the lower side major support is around 0.8850 (Mar 28th low) and break below targets 0.8820/0.8750.The minor support is around 0.8870.

It is good to sell on rallies around 0.8925-30 with SL around 0.8970 for the TP of 0.8850/0.8755.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



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