FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Faces Minor Resistance Around 0.8970, Good to Sell on Rallies

Minor resistance 0.8970

Major support -0.8850

The pair has slightly recovered after making a low of 0.8872. It is currently trading around 0.88835.

Intraday trend is weak as long as resistance 0.8970 holds.

Any break above0.8970 will take the pair to next level 0.9020/0.9060.

On the lower side major support is around 0.8850 (Mar 28th low) and break below targets 0.8820/0.8750.The minor support is around 0.8870.



It is good to sell on rallies around 0.8925-30 with SL around 0.8970 for the TP of 0.8850/0.8755.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









