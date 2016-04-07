GBP to Remain Better Offered - FXStreet

Ross Burland, Analyst at FXStreet, suggests that as we approach the 23rd June, the pound will undoubtedly remain better offered.



Key Quotes



“While there are no certainties that Britain's population will vote to leave the EU, with the polls as of 4th April, to 'Leave' 41% / 43% to 'Stay' (Source: The FT poll of polls), as we approach the 23rd June, the pound will undoubtedly remain better offered, more so against the U.S. dollar than to the euro, and then if one is looking further afield than to just the short-term FX risk, to the contrary, it can reasonably be argued that for a long time now, Britain has enjoyed far too strong a currency anyway and although a weaker pound is not all doom and gloom in respect to net trade, there is plainly some danger of what may be a mildly beneficial sell-off turning into a rout.”





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

