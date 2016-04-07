Former Japan’s Top FX Diplomat: Tokyo Unlikely to Intervene to Stem Yen Rises

Naoyuki Shinohara, an ex-IMF deputy chief and formerly Japan's top currency diplomat crossed the wires last minutes, noting that the Japanese government intervention is unlikely in the fx market to curb a stronger yen.



Key Quotes:



Tokyo unlikely to intervene in market to stem yen rises



Conducting solo yen-selling intervention now would be ineffective, unlikely to gain G7 consent



Hard to change with FX intervention current dollar/yen declining trend, which reflects fundamentals



Hard to find any factors justifying yen-selling intervention



It's clear yen isn't extremely strong on a real, effective basis





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

