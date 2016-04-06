FOMC: Expect a Very Dovish Set of Minutes - Rabobank

Stefan Koopman, Market Economist at Rabobank, suggests that the minutes of the FOMC’s March meeting should provide more insight into why the Fed’s now projecting a shallower path of interest rates.



Key Quotes



“But FOMC Chair Yellen already explained in fine detail why the FOMC thinks that two –and not four– hikes are appropriate this year. Nonetheless, one should expect a very dovish set of minutes. What's more interesting, perhaps, is whether the minutes give any idea of how many teammates have gathered round Esther George's "Team Hawk".





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