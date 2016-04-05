FXWIREPRO: USD/KRW Hovers Around Key Resistance at 1154, Intraday Bias Remains Neutral
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: USD/KRW Hovers Around Key Resistance at 1154, Intraday Bias Remains Neutral

5 April 2016, 06:21
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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FXWIREPRO: USD/KRW Hovers Around Key Resistance at 1154, Intraday Bias Remains Neutral

  • USD/KRW is currently trading around 1156 levels. 
  • It made intraday high at 1157 and low at 1154 levels. 
  • Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. 
  • A daily close above 1153 will drag the parity up towards key resistances at 1168/1172/1180/1193 marks. 
  • Alternatively, a sustained close below 1153 tests key supports at 1142/1129/1122 marks respectively.

Positioning is inconclusive at this point, with prices offering no clear cut signal to initiate a long or short trade. We will continue to remain on sidelines for the time being.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

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