FXWIREPRO: USD/KRW Hovers Around Key Resistance at 1154, Intraday Bias Remains Neutral

USD/KRW is currently trading around 1156 levels.

is currently trading around 1156 levels. It made intraday high at 1157 and low at 1154 levels.

Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment.

A daily close above 1153 will drag the parity up towards key resistances at 1168/1172/1180/1193 marks.

Alternatively, a sustained close below 1153 tests key supports at 1142/1129/1122 marks respectively.



Positioning is inconclusive at this point, with prices offering no clear cut signal to initiate a long or short trade. We will continue to remain on sidelines for the time being.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

