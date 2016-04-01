FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Faces Strong Resistance Around 0.9060, Good to Sell on Rallies

Major resistance 0.9060

Major support -0.8920 (resistance turned into support)

The pair has recovered after making a low of 0.8927. It is currently trading around 0.89914.

Short term trend is weak as long as resistance 0.9060 holds.

Any break above 0.9060 will take the pair to next level 0.9115/0.9170.

On the lower side major support is around 0.8920 (resistance turned into support) and break below targets 0.8850/0.8820.



It is good to sell on rallies around 0.9000 with SL around 0.9060 for the TP of 0.8920/0.8850.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

