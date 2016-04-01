FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Faces Strong Resistance Around 0.9060, Good to Sell on Rallies
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Faces Strong Resistance Around 0.9060, Good to Sell on Rallies

1 April 2016, 08:06
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
126

FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Faces Strong Resistance Around 0.9060, Good to Sell on Rallies

  • Major resistance 0.9060 
  • Major support -0.8920 (resistance turned into support) 
  • The pair has recovered after making a low of 0.8927. It is currently trading around 0.89914. 
  • Short term trend is weak as long as resistance 0.9060 holds. 
  • Any break above 0.9060 will take the pair to next level 0.9115/0.9170. 
  • On the lower side major support is around 0.8920 (resistance turned into support) and break below targets 0.8850/0.8820.

It is good to sell on rallies around 0.9000 with SL around 0.9060 for the TP of 0.8920/0.8850.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

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