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FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Faces Strong Resistance Around 0.9060, Good to Sell on Rallies
- Major resistance 0.9060
- Major support -0.8920 (resistance turned into support)
- The pair has recovered after making a low of 0.8927. It is currently trading around 0.89914.
- Short term trend is weak as long as resistance 0.9060 holds.
- Any break above 0.9060 will take the pair to next level 0.9115/0.9170.
- On the lower side major support is around 0.8920 (resistance turned into support) and break below targets 0.8850/0.8820.
It is good to sell on rallies around 0.9000 with SL around 0.9060 for the TP of 0.8920/0.8850.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com