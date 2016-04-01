Yen Rises Against Majors

The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to a 4-day high of 160.64 against the pound and a 2-day high of 112.06 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 161.60 and 112.55, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen edged up to 127.43 and 116.61 from yesterday's closing quotes of 128.07 and 116.98, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 156.00 against the pound, 110.00 against the greenback, 125.00 against the euro and 114.00 against the franc.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

