3 Numbers: Another bullish report expected for US jobless claims

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Thursday’s a busy day for economic news, including a new estimate of Eurozone GDP growth via the Euro-Coin Indicator. Later, we’ll see the flash data for consumer inflation in Europe for March and the weekly numbers for US jobless claims. Eurozone: Euro-Coin Indicator (0730 GMT) The chief European economist at Standard & Poor’s warned that Europe’s economy is headed for more turbulence in the months ahead. Speaking to CNBC yesterday, he outlined the rationale for trimming estimates for inflation and growth, citing the strong euro as a key factor. “First of all, on the inflation side it is a ... READ MORE