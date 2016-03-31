Asian Markets Trading on a Mix Note, Gold Finds Support Above $1222

Asian markets are trading on a mix note on Thursday after U.S. released ADP job data with flat numbers at 200K vs 195K expected.



On the other side, Gold fails to sustain above $1242 and trading around $1226 marks.



Japanese Yen remains supported above 112.00 marks and hovering around 112.34 levels. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.07% to 16,890.42 points, while the broader Topix index gained 0.45% to trade at 1,362.38 points.



Chinese markets opened with modest gains; with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was trading 0.20% lower to 20,761.78 points and the Shanghai Composite index climbing 0.37% to 3,011.61 points within the first few minutes of trade.



South Korea's Kospi index slid 0.61% to 1,989.86 points.



Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was trading 1.42% higher to 5,081.30 points on Thursday.



New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index was trading 0.33% higher at 6,736.37 points on Thursday afternoon in Wellington.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

