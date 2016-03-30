German Inflation Likely to Snap Out of Negative Territory - TDS

Research Team at TDS, notes that the regional German CPI data point to a positive print for the HICP release.



Key Quotes



“We had gone into the day flagging upside risks to the consensus of 0.0% y/y, and surprising strength in clothing and travel prices (related to the early timing of Easter)—coupled with expected gains in energy prices—leave us confident that German inflation will snap out of negative territory in March with a 0.1% y/y gain or even better.”





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