GBP/JPY Clocks 4-Day High

Offered tone around JPY strengthened, pushing the GBP/JPY pair to a four-day high of 160.77 levels.



Treasury yields rise, Yen drops



Rise in the US treasury yields following an upwardly revised US Q4 GDP released on Friday is keeping the Yen under pressure. Consequently, the USD/JPY pair rose for the 7th consecutive session today.



Meanwhile, the Cable is trading higher amid holiday thinned volumes in Europe, thus pushing the GBP/JPY cross higher to 160.77 levels.



GBP/JPY Technical Levels



The immediate hurdle is seen at 161.56 (Feb 17 low), above which the cross could target 162.47 (38.2% of 175.02-154.72). On the other hand, a breakdown of immediate support at 160.13 (hourly 200-MA) would expose 159.78 (hourly 50-MA).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

