Speculative Yen Longs Remain Near Record Levels

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The most extreme speculative positioning, judging from the futures market is the long yen position. The bulls added another 3.4k contracts, lifting the gross long position to 82.8k contracts. The record was set in 2008 at 94.7k contracts. The gross short position was trimmed by 4.5k contracts, leaving 29.5k. It is the smallest gross short position since before Abe was elected in Prime Minister in 2012. The net long yen speculative position rose to 53.3k contracts. The record was also set in 2008 at 65.9k contracts. There were three significant speculative position adjustments in ... READ MORE