FXWIREPRO: AUD/NZD Faces Strong Resistance at 1.1298, a Break Above Targets 1.1352

AUD/NZD is trading around 1.1242 marks.

is trading around 1.1242 marks. Pair made intraday high at 1.1246 and low at 1.1210 marks.

Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds key support at 1.1148 levels.

A daily close below 1.1148 will take the parity down towards 1.10 marks.

On the other side, a sustained close above key resistance at 1.1298 will drag the parity up towards 1.1352/1.1590 marks.

Short term expected trading range for the parity will be 1.1128 – 1.1298 marks.

Overall trend remains bullish as 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads up and confirms bullish trend.



We prefer to take long position in AUD/NZD around 1.12, stop loss 1.1184 and target 1.1317/ 1.1352 levels.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

