FXWIREPRO: AUD/NZD Faces Strong Resistance at 1.1298, a Break Above Targets 1.1352
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: AUD/NZD Faces Strong Resistance at 1.1298, a Break Above Targets 1.1352

25 March 2016, 05:49
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
124

FXWIREPRO: AUD/NZD Faces Strong Resistance at 1.1298, a Break Above Targets 1.1352

  • AUD/NZD is trading around 1.1242 marks. 
  • Pair made intraday high at 1.1246 and low at 1.1210 marks. 
  • Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds key support at 1.1148 levels. 
  • A daily close below 1.1148 will take the parity down towards 1.10 marks. 
  • On the other side, a sustained close above key resistance at 1.1298 will drag the parity up towards 1.1352/1.1590 marks. 
  • Short term expected trading range for the parity will be 1.1128 – 1.1298 marks. 
  • Overall trend remains bullish as 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads up and confirms bullish trend.

We prefer to take long position in AUD/NZD around 1.12, stop loss 1.1184 and target 1.1317/ 1.1352 levels.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

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