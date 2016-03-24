Oil prices continue rout as supply fears weigh Crude hovers below $40
Analytics & Forecasts

Oil prices continue rout as supply fears weigh Crude hovers below $40

24 March 2016, 11:06
Seth Dompreh
Seth Dompreh
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Oil futures move firmly lower in Thursday’s trade, adding to losses after their biggest one-day rout in more than a month in the wake of disappointing supply data. READ MORE