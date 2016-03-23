GBP/JPY Forms Hammer Pattern, Break Above 159.80 Confirms Further Bullishness

Candlestick Pattern – Hammer

Major resistance – 159.80

The pair has recovered after making a low of 158.44.It is currently trading around 159.46.

Short term trend is slightly bullish as long as support 158.50 holds. Any break below 158.50 will drag the pair down till 156/154.50.the minor support is around 159.

On the higher side major resistance is around 159.80 and any break above 159.80 will take the pair till 160.55/161/161.80.



It is good to buy above 159.80 with SL around 159 for the TP of 161.50/161.80





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

