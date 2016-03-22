UK CPI Misses Estimates in February

The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today showed the inflation did not rise as fast as expected mainly on account of a drop in bicycle prices.



The headline CPI rose 0.2% m/m and 0.3% y/y, both missing the consensus estimates. Core inflation matched estimates by printing at 1.2% y/y.



According to ONS, “the largest downward contribution came from the transport sector, from price changes for items such as road passenger transport, second-hand cars and bicycles. Rising food prices, particularly for vegetables, offset this.”





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

