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UK CPI Misses Estimates in February
The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today showed the inflation did not rise as fast as expected mainly on account of a drop in bicycle prices.
The headline CPI rose 0.2% m/m and 0.3% y/y, both missing the consensus estimates. Core inflation matched estimates by printing at 1.2% y/y.
According to ONS, “the largest downward contribution came from the transport sector, from price changes for items such as road passenger transport, second-hand cars and bicycles. Rising food prices, particularly for vegetables, offset this.”
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)