Japan Jan All Industry Activity Climbs More Than Forecast

Japan's all industry activity increased at a faster-than-expected pace in January, after falling in the previous two months, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Tuesday.



The all industry activity index rose 2.0 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 0.9 percent drop in December. Economists had expected a 1.9 percent climb for the month.



The index measuring construction activity picked up 2.5 percent over the month. Similarly, the corresponding index for both industrial and tertiary activity gained by 3.7 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



On an annual basis, the all industry activity index slid 0.7 percent at the start of the year, following a 0.5 percent fall in the prior month. It was the second consecutive monthly decrease.





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