NZ Dollar Advances Most Against Majors

The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 4-day high of 75.93 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 75.64.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi edged up to 0.6776 and 1.1213 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6757 and 1.1200, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 78.00 against the yen, 0.69 against the greenback and 1.13 against the aussie.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

