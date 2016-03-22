Aussie Gains on the Back of Higher Than expected Hpi Data



AUD/NZD is currently trading around 1.1205 levels.

is currently trading around 1.1205 levels. Pair made intraday high at 1.1214 and low at 1.1189 marks.

Australia's House Price Index rose 0.2% in the December quarter, following a 2.0% increase in the previous three-month period. Analysts expected the index to rise 0.1% last quarter.

On an annualized basis house prices were up 8.7% in the December quarter.

Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment.

Pair fails to fall below key support at 1.1148 and dragged the parity up around 1.1200 levels.

A daily close below 1.1148 will take the parity down towards 1.10 marks.

Alternatively, reversal from key support suggests upside correction and will take the parity up towards key resistance levels around 1.1298/ 1.1317 levels thereafter.

Initial support levels are seen at 1.1148, 1.1064 and 1.0932 levels thereafter.

A daily close above key resistance at 1.1298 will drag the parity towards 1.1590 marks.



We prefer to take long position in AUD/NZD around 1.1200, stop loss 1.1148 and target 1.1260/ 1.1298 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

