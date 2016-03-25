FXWIREPRO: Thai Baht Gains on the Back of Better Than expected Trade Balance Data

USD/THB is trading around 35.33 levels.

is trading around 35.33 levels. It made intraday high at 35.35 and low at 35.29 levels.

Today Thailand released trade balance data with positive numbers at USD4.990B m/m vs USD0.240B m/m previous release.

Custom based exports rises to 10.27% vs -8.91% previous release.

In addition, custom based imports falls to -16.82% vs -12.37% previous release.

Intraday bias remains bearish till the time pair holds key resistance at 35.42 marks.

On the other side, a sustained break above 35.42 will drag the parity up towards key resistance at 35.54/ 35.73 levels.

A break below key support at 34.74 tests 34.41 and 34.18 respectively.



Positioning is inconclusive at this point, with prices offering no clear cut signal to initiate a long or short trade. We will continue to remain on sidelines for the time being.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

