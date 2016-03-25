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FXWIREPRO: Thai Baht Gains on the Back of Better Than expected Trade Balance Data
- USD/THB is trading around 35.33 levels.
- It made intraday high at 35.35 and low at 35.29 levels.
- Today Thailand released trade balance data with positive numbers at USD4.990B m/m vs USD0.240B m/m previous release.
- Custom based exports rises to 10.27% vs -8.91% previous release.
- In addition, custom based imports falls to -16.82% vs -12.37% previous release.
- Intraday bias remains bearish till the time pair holds key resistance at 35.42 marks.
- On the other side, a sustained break above 35.42 will drag the parity up towards key resistance at 35.54/ 35.73 levels.
- A break below key support at 34.74 tests 34.41 and 34.18 respectively.
Positioning is inconclusive at this point, with prices offering no clear cut signal to initiate a long or short trade. We will continue to remain on sidelines for the time being.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com