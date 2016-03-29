Japanese Yen Gains on the Back of Higher Than Expected Household Spending Data

USD/JPY is currently trading around 113.32 marks.

is currently trading around 113.32 marks. It made intraday high at 113.48 and low at 113.28 levels.

Japanese household spending rose for the first time in six months in February.

Household spending rose 1.2% year-on-year in February, coming in better than the 1.8% decline forecast by analysts.

In addition, Japan released unemployment rate with negative numbers at 3.3% m/m vs 3.2% previous release.

Japan’s retail sales falls to 0.5% m/m vs 1.6% rise forecast by market.

Initial support levels are seen at 113.11, 112.60 and 111.34 levels.

On the top side, key resistance levels are seen at 113.43, 113.98 and 114.87 marks.





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