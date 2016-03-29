Japanese Yen Gains on the Back of Higher Than Expected Household Spending Data
Analytics & Forecasts

Japanese Yen Gains on the Back of Higher Than Expected Household Spending Data

29 March 2016, 05:55
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
156

Japanese Yen Gains on the Back of Higher Than Expected Household Spending Data

  • USD/JPY is currently trading around 113.32 marks. 
  • It made intraday high at 113.48 and low at 113.28 levels. 
  • Japanese household spending rose for the first time in six months in February. 
  • Household spending rose 1.2% year-on-year in February, coming in better than the 1.8% decline forecast by analysts. 
  • In addition, Japan released unemployment rate with negative numbers at 3.3% m/m vs 3.2% previous release. 
  • Japan’s retail sales falls to 0.5% m/m vs 1.6% rise forecast by market. 
  • Initial support levels are seen at 113.11, 112.60 and 111.34 levels. 
  • On the top side, key resistance levels are seen at 113.43, 113.98 and 114.87 marks.


The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

#Japanese Yen, Gains, Back of Higher Than expected, Household Spending Data