Lithuania Industrial Production Grows In February

Lithuania's industrial production climbed notably in February from a year ago, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed Monday.



Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 6.3 percent year-over-year in February. On an unadjusted basis, output grew by 5.5 percent.



Production in the manufacturing sector advanced 8.2 percent annually in February and mining and quarrying output surged by 18.8 percent. At the same time, production in the utility sector registered a decline of 7.2 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production increased a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 2.4 percent in February. Without adjustment, output gained 2.7 percent.





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