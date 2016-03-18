Trader Daily Market Update

The Bank of England held monetary policy steady following a unanimous vote yesterday, which was accompanied by a less dovish than expected statement in which members stated that the recent fall in GBP is mainly attributed to Brexit fears. The neutral statement however sparked a GBP rally, in which we saw GBPUSD rise 1.5% on the day. Meanwhile, a falling US Dollar triggered oil prices to reach new 2016 highs yesterday, which in turn saw USDCAD fall to a fresh 5-month low. Lastly, rumours began swirling that the Bank of Japan intervened in the FX markets after USDJPY initially fell below 111, and reached a new low not seen since late October of 2014, followed by a sudden 1% rally in the pair. The economic calendar slows down near the end of the week, with Canada scheduled to publish inflation and retail sales data followed by consumer sentiment figures out of the US. Traders should also be on the lookout as there are three FOMC members due to speak this evening, including FED member Dudley (dove), Rosengren (dove) and Bullard (hawk).