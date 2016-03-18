Trader Daily Market Update
Analytics & Forecasts

Trader Daily Market Update

18 March 2016, 08:49
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
106
18 March 2016, Time of Writing: 09:00 am

Trader Daily Market Update

  
Major Calendar News
Time (GMT)NameCountryVol.Prev.        Cons.        Sentiment
12:30Core CPI m/mCADHigh0.3%0.5%Neutral
12:30Core Retail Sales m/mCADHigh-1.6%0.6%Neutral
12:30CPI m/mCADMed.0.2%0.3%Neutral
12:30Retail Sales m/mCADMed.-2.2%0.7%Neutral
13:00FOMC Member Dudley SpeechUSDMed.--Dovish
14:00Preliminary UoM consumer SentimentUSDHigh91.792.1Neutral
15:00FOMC Member Rosengren SpeechUSDMed.--Dovish
18:00FOMC Member Bullard SpeechUSDMed.--Hawkish
Vol.: Volatility; Prev.: Previous; Cons.: Consensus
Key Support/Resistance Levels
H4R2R1PivotS1S2
EURUSD1.14231.13671.12871.12311.1151
GBPUSD1.46791.45781.43991.42931.4115
USDJPY113.82112.59111.62110.39109.41
AUDUSD0.77410.76740.76280.75970.7551
USDCAD1.31781.30831.30131.29171.2850
Latest News

The Bank of England held monetary policy steady following a unanimous vote yesterday, which was accompanied by a less dovish than expected statement in which members stated that the recent fall in GBP is mainly attributed to Brexit fears. The neutral statement however sparked a GBP rally, in which we saw GBPUSD rise 1.5% on the day. Meanwhile, a falling US Dollar triggered oil prices to reach new 2016 highs yesterday, which in turn saw USDCAD fall to a fresh 5-month low. Lastly, rumours began swirling that the Bank of Japan intervened in the FX markets after USDJPY initially fell below 111, and reached a new low not seen since late October of 2014, followed by a sudden 1% rally in the pair.

The economic calendar slows down near the end of the week, with Canada scheduled to publish inflation and retail sales data followed by consumer sentiment figures out of the US. Traders should also be on the lookout as there are three FOMC members due to speak this evening, including FED member Dudley (dove), Rosengren (dove) and Bullard (hawk).

Daily Technical Analysis
 Summary:Trend:Momentum:Daily Target:Volatility (14D):
EURUSDBUYBUYBUY1.1365119 Pips
GBPUSDBUYBUYBUY1.4575157 Pips
USDJPYSELLSELLSELL110.35132 Pips
AUDUSDBUYBUYBUY0.7705100 Pips
USDCADSELLSELLSELL1.2920154 Pips
Daily Technical Analysis is conducted using proprietary technology based on advanced methods of time-series analysis and custom build technical indicators. Detailed quantitative analysis of the market state on different timeframes let us accurately evaluate current Trend and Momentum. Going further we deduce the daily target from the multiple factors such as long and short term momentum, different volatility measures, mode of market behaviour and other characteristics. For a ranged market we will show a range instead of a single number.
Daily Forecasts
 Spot Price*Last Update1 Day1 Week1 Month
EURUSD1.131218/03/20161.12001.111.11
GBPUSD1.446118/03/20161.42951.411.41
USDJPY111.3618/03/2016112.60114115
AUDUSD0.764517/03/20160.75500.730.71
USDCAD1.298918/03/20161.30801.301.32

*spot prices as of 07:00GMT

Daily Forecasts consists of both technical and fundamental analysis as well as a review of open sources from major FX contributors. 