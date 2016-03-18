FXWIREPRO: NZD/USD Breaks Strong Resistance at 0.6850, Good to Go Long on Close Above, Target 0.6925
Currency

FXWIREPRO: NZD/USD Breaks Strong Resistance at 0.6850, Good to Go Long on Close Above, Target 0.6925

18 March 2016, 07:20
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
182

FXWIREPRO: NZD/USD Breaks Strong Resistance at 0.6850, Good to Go Long on Close Above, Target 0.6925

  • Broad based weakness in US Dollar and rising commodities buoying the Kiwi. 
  • The pair has broken strong resistance at 0.6850 on the day, but has pared some gains to currently trade at 0.6836 levels
  • Close above 0.6850 will see further upside to 0.6883/0.6897/0.06925 levels. 
  • Price action on the weekly charts has entered cloud, and technicals point to further gains. 
  • Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-NZD-USD-extends-rally-on-the-067-handle-break-above-06785-resistance-to-test-06835-levels-180263) has achieved all targets. 
  • 0.6850 is strong resistance for the pair. Only decisive close above could see further upside.

Recommendation: - We advise booking full profits in the trade.

- Enter fresh longs only on close above 0.6850, SL: 0.6800, TP: 0.6883/0.6897/0.6925


The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

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