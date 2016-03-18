FXWIREPRO: NZD/USD Breaks Strong Resistance at 0.6850, Good to Go Long on Close Above, Target 0.6925

Broad based weakness in US Dollar and rising commodities buoying the Kiwi.

The pair has broken strong resistance at 0.6850 on the day, but has pared some gains to currently trade at 0.6836 levels .

. Close above 0.6850 will see further upside to 0.6883/0.6897/0.06925 levels.

Price action on the weekly charts has entered cloud, and technicals point to further gains.

Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-NZD-USD-extends-rally-on-the-067-handle-break-above-06785-resistance-to-test-06835-levels-180263) has achieved all targets.

0.6850 is strong resistance for the pair. Only decisive close above could see further upside.



Recommendation: - We advise booking full profits in the trade.



- Enter fresh longs only on close above 0.6850, SL: 0.6800, TP: 0.6883/0.6897/0.6925



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

